Skitmaker, Churchill Reportedly Dies While Recording New Skit

Nigerian Skitmaker, Churchill, is reportedly dead.

According to reports, the skitmaker died while recording a skit at a basketball court.

In the viral video on the internet, shows the deceased dropping his phone on the ground before proceeding to jump and touch the basketball net.

Unfortunately, Churchill fell, with his head hitting on the ground and was reported to have died in the process.

However, many means to resuscitate him by the basketball court team were to no avail. He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

