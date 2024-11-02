Skit Maker, Zicsaloma Escapes Domestic Accident

Share

Nigerian skit maker, Aloma Isaac Junior, better known as Zicsaloma, has expressed gratitude to God after he and his team narrowly escaped a disastrous accident at his house.

The skit maker took to his Instagram page to share a video of the aftermath of a Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling collapse in his sitting room.

According to Zicsaloma, the incident occurred shortly after some members of his team, who had been camping at his residence for three days, left the sitting room.

He further stated that no one was injured except for the ceiling fan, which was damaged, adding that one should always get good artisans for building construction.

He said, “Na God dey save person. I was sleeping upstairs I just heard a sound in my sleep. I woke up, confused about what was happening. I was even scared to go down thinking my building was collapsing.

“Coming down, see what I saw. The sitting room Pop ceiling collapsed. I just finished a shoot where people were sleeping in the sitting room. Just imagine they were here.

“They just left and they have been camping for three days. Thank God it is just the fan that broke. All the Pop just came down.

“That is why it is good to get good artisans to build your house. They will tell you they are trained so try to verify.”

