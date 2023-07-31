Skit Maker, Nasboi Finally Lays Brother To Rest (Video)

Nigerian skit maker and comic act, Michael Nasiru Bolaji, better known as Nasboi has finally laid his younger brother to rest after his tragic death.

It would be recalled that the skit maker took to his Instagram page on Saturday, July 29 to announce the passing of his only brother who died at the age of 20 years

The content creator shared a photo of himself with tears in his eyes over the sudden demise of his younger brother who had only lived two decades.

In a viral video, it could be seen as Nasboi whose brother to rest is still deeply saddened and crying over his brother’s death. The coffin containing the brother’s lifeless body could be seen being lowered into the ground by friends and family who had gathered around for the burial. Watch the video below: Comedian Nasboi losses brother pic.twitter.com/jwmo73Eqvi — Naijahotsongs Media️ (@naijahotsongs) July 30, 2023