Skit Maker, Erekere Purchases Multi-Million Naira Mercedes Benz (Video)

Another fast-rising Nigerian comedian, Michael Olalekan Adeyemi, better known as Erekere has joined the group of young lads in the comedy industry to purchase a Mercedes Benz.

The talented skit maker recently gained popularity like other comedians in Nigeria, drawing the attention of comedy lovers with his unique and hilarious style.

However, a video of his newly purchased Mercedes Benz was uploaded on Instagram by a Nigerian named Salo, also called a funny horse.

READ ALSO:

Erekere’s character portrayal involves a thief who stealthily steals from unsuspecting victims, leaving them shocked and bewildered.

The young comedian is often referred to as “Okeremecheichei alokolohun kígbe,” which translates to “One who makes the owner scream for help after he has left,” Erekere’s comedic talent has been winning hearts across the country.

Erekere hails from the town of Ila Orangun in Osun State, located in the South West region of Nigeria, where he completed his education before furthering his studies at the Federal Polytechnic Ede, also in Osun State.

His journey into comedy started a few years back when he started participating in school plays and similar events.

Since then, he has pursued his dream relentlessly, honing his craft and creating humorous content that resonates with audiences.

Watch The Video Below;

Skit maker Erekere buys multi-million naira Mercedes Benz (Video)https://t.co/gqrVyys8bQ — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) July 23, 2023