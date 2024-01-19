New Telegraph

Skit Maker, Churchill, Reportedly Dies While Shooting

A skit maker simply identified as Churchill has reportedly died while shooting a skit. An eyewitness, @ace_namo_ shared a video of the skit maker’s last moments on X (formerly Twitter).

He captioned the video, “Brush! Life is crazy! He was really just trying to make skits and he died. I mean, it still looks surreal! God please keep us and save us from untimely death.

RipChurchill.” In the video, which has now gone viral, Churchhill could be seen dropping his phone on the ground before proceeding to jump and touch the basketball net.

