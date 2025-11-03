Skipping Sleeping Pills Can Boost Longevity –Study

A new study from the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics in California has found that reducing the use of sleep medication in older adults could provide substantial health and economic benefits.

To this end, leading medical societies are warnings against their use. The study is published in the December issue of ‘The Lancet Regional Health—Americas’.

According to the findings, avoiding use of these medications among older adults would reduce lifetime incidence of falls by 8.5 per cent and cognitive impairment by 2.1 per cent. It would also increase life expectancy by 1.3 months, which translates to 1.7 million life-years gained across the population—most of which would be spent in good health.

“Our results show reducing use of sleep medications could help older adults live healthier lives with fewer limitations,” said lead author Hanke Heun-Johnson, a research scientist at the Schaeffer Center.

The Schaeffer Center is a research center at the University of Southern California that studies health and healthcare policy, economics, and management.