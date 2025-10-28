Skipping Nighttime Brushing Raises Heart Disease Risk –Study

Brushing the teeth before bed might feel like a small task, but it plays a major role in maintaining both your oral and overall health. For many people, the nighttime brushing routine often gets skipped due to tiredness, forgetfulness, or a busy lifestyle.

However, experts have warned that missing this step regularly can lead to more serious consequences than just cavities or bad breath.

Recent medical research has found strong evidence linking poor oral hygiene, particularly skipping the nighttime brushing habit, with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Results of the study are published in the ‘European Heart Journal’. Doctors and researchers suggest that what happens inside your mouth can directly impact your heart health over time.