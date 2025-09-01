Skipping Breakfast Raises Risk Of Broken Bones –Study

A study led by researchers in Japan has found that folks who skip breakfast have a greater risk of broken bones from osteoporosis. The researchers reported the study in the ‘Journal of the Endocrine Society’.

“We found skipping breakfast and having late dinners was associated with an increased risk of osteoporosis,” said lead researcher Dr. Hiroki Nakajima of Nara Medical University in Japan. “Furthermore, these unhealthy eating habits were found to be linked with the accumulation of other lifestyle risk factors such as physical inactivity, smoking and insufficient sleep,” Nakajima added.

Osteoporosis is a medical condition in which bones become weak and brittle. The body constantly absorbs and replaces bone tissue. With osteoporosis, new bone creation doesn’t keep up with old bone removal. Many people have no symptoms until they have a bone fracture.

For the study, researchers analysed health claims and checkup data from more than 927,000 people in Japan age 20 and older. The team looked for associations between lifestyle and people’s risk of a hip, arm or leg fracture due to osteoporosis. Results showed that skipping breakfast increased a person’s risk of a broken bone from osteoporosis by 18 per cent, smoking by 11 per cent and eating dinner late by eight per cent, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’