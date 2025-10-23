Skipping Breakfast Raises Hypertension, High Blood Sugar Risk –Study

Researchers have found that people who skip breakfast are more likely to develop metabolic syndrome (MetS) and its key components: belly fat, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and high cholesterol.

Results of the study are published in the journal ‘Nutrients’. This highlights the power of a simple morning meal for long-term health. Metabolic syndrome is a collection of health problems, like high blood pressure, that increase the risk for even worse outcomes, like stroke.

People who have metabolic syndrome can then be at an increased risk for several health problems, like heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and organ damage. Insulin resistance and central obesity form the underlying biological basis of metabolic syndrome (MetS).

The main components of MetS are elevated fasting glucose, abdominal obesity, low levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), hypertension, and elevated triglycerides. The global prevalence of MetS is on the rise, highlighting the urgent need to identify novel, modifiable risk factors.