Skinny Fat’ Linked To Silent Artery Damage –Study

A new study led by researchers at McMaster University in Canada has revealed that hidden fat deep inside the abdomen and liver may quietly damage arteries, even in people who appear healthy.

The findings are published in ‘Communications Medicine,’ The results challenge the long-standing reliance on body-mass index (BMI) as a measure of obesity and offer fresh insight into how hidden fat contributes to heart disease.

Visceral fat (the kind that wraps around internal organs) and hepatic fat (fat stored in the liver) are known to increase type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease risk— but their effects on artery health was less known.

Using advanced MRI imaging and data from over 33,000 adults in Canada and the United Kingdom, researchers found that visceral and hepatic fat are strongly linked to the thickening and clogging of carotid arteries in the neck, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’. These arteries supply blood to the brain, and their narrowing is a key predictor of stroke and heart attack.