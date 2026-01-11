In a bid to conform to the ideals of Western beauty standards, a number of mothers now throw caution to the wind to apply skin-lightening products on the skin of their children despite the health risks. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN tasks regulatory agencies to be alive to their responsibilities as skin-whitening creams for babies flood markets.

Strapped to the back of Adesewa Babalola was her two-year-old daughter, Semilore. At just two, her visage harbours all the evidence of a bleached skin. Although, responding to banters and compliments about the ‘glowing beauty’ of her daughter, Babalola vehemently denied applying skin-toning cream to skin her child, visits to supermarkets and some pharmacies in Lagos and Ogun states affirmed there is actually a market for skintoning creams for babies as they conspicuously occupy shelves.

Contrary to the belief in some quarters that skin-lightening cream for babies could only be found in the major cities, in the remote part of Arigbawonwo, a community in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, our correspondent disguised as one desperately in need of a cream to tone the skin of his daughter at a baby items store.

See the conversation below: Sunday Telegraph: I need any cream that can lighten my baby’s skin a little. Sales Clerk: I don’t get it. Sunday Telegraph: Don’t you sell products that lighten babies’ skin? Sales Clerk: Yes, there’s one Baby Secret Sunday Telegraph: How much is it? Sales Clerk: A pack is N20,000.

A single unit is N10,000. Also, at a cosmetics shop in the Ketu area of Lagos on Ikorodu Road, this reporter disguised as a customer in need of a skin-lightening cream for his two-year old daughter. Without hesitation, the sales clerk brought five different products of skin whitening creams for her age.

She stated that the least price was N3,500 as the highest price of the five products was N9,000. Meanwhile, more visits to supermarkets and pharmacies in Ogun and Lagos states revealed more products like Fairchild, Teen glow, B.S.C. Cream and other products that parents desirous of altering the colour of their children purchase.

A Sunday Telegraph’s investigation revealed that a number of mothers have been misinformed with claims that have no basis in science or medicine to engage in untoward practices that could be inimical to their health and their children.

According to Funmi Babalola, a Lagosbased dermatologist, many people misconstrue fair skin for beauty and class symbol, noting that some women strongly believe skin-lightening products make their children attractive. Also, with 77% of Nigerian women using skin-lightening products regularly, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO), women in Nigeria use the products more than any African country.

‘I was told drinking alcohol during pregnancy would make my baby’s skin glow, light after delivery’ Mrs. Felicia Adeyemi is four months pregnant. The foodstuff trader told how her fellow trader almost talked her into taking alcohol to make her unborn child look fresh and lighten up their skin.

She said: “She bought a sachet of alcohol and offered me one. I rejected it. She insisted that I needed it to make my baby look fresh and fair after delivery. It didn’t make sense to me. But she said she took plenty of alcohol when she was pregnant and she got the result she told me about. I stood my ground.

When she saw that I was unyielding, she let me be.” Another mother, Khadijat Ajani, told Sunday Telegraph how she was pressured by her neighbour to have the dark skin of her baby bleached. “When I had my baby, there was this neighbour that said I shouldn’t leave my baby’s skin dark. She advised me to lighten my baby’s skin.

I wasn’t really surprised because she had bleached her daughter. You could see the veins of the less than three-year-old girl. Her face still looks different from every part of her body. When you see her, you would not need to ask the mother if she’s bleaching her skin. Approaching me to lighten the skin of my baby cancelled any doubt I had.”

For 32-year-old Balkis(not real name), bleaching her six children’s skin was a reaction to what she called her mother’s bias for light-skinned children, especially her sister’s children. Balkis, in a BBC interview, said: “My sister gave birth to light-skinned children but my children are darker skinned.

I noticed that my mother favours my sister’s children over mine due to their skin tone and it hurt my feelings a lot.” She added: “When I confided in my mum about what I did, due to her behaviour, and when she heard the dangers of the cream and what stigma her grandchildren are facing, she was sad that they had to go through that and apologised.”

Expressing her regrets, she said: “Even though I have stopped… the side-effects are still here. I beg other parents to use my situation as an example.”

Researchers’ verdict

In a research report published in the open access journal, BMJ Open, the survey suggests a high prevalence of artificial skin-lightening in under-fives in Nigeria.

Survey responses from 369 mothers with at least one child under five in IleIfe, Osun State, showed that 80 per cent of the respondents’ children exposed to skin bleaching products were under two years old despite good knowledge of the health risks of the practice.

The researchers expressed concerns about the increasing trend of mothers using skin lightening creams on their young children who are vulnerable to the side effects of these products. They stated that the observed disconnect between awareness of risks, recognition of specific danger and skin lightening practices indicates that social expectations and perceived advantages can outweigh safety concerns.

Beyond physical health implications, the researchers argue, these practices also transmit colourist ideals, positioning lighter skin as a marker of beauty, self worth, and social acceptance. “The dual risk of toxic exposure and early internalisation of colourist ideals from childhood skin-lightening carry profound public health implications.

While risk awareness may contribute to reducing the practice, cognitive dissonance may undermine its impact. “Addressing this requires policy measures that go beyond individual risk education to challenge cultural narratives and normative pressures, alongside stronger regulatory oversight to ensure accurate labelling and restrict hazardous formulations.

“Culturally sensitive strategies, such as integrating skin health education into maternal child health services, leveraging immunisation visits, and engaging trusted community leaders, may offer effective avenues for change,” they added.

Dermatologists raise the alarm

In a bid to address what they describe as the alarming rise in skin-bleaching practices across the country, the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists (NAD), in collaboration with Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Eucerin and health agencies recently launched a nationwide Anti-Skin Bleaching Campaign at an event in Lagos.

According to the President of the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists, Prof. Dasetima D. Altraide, skin bleaching is a growing public health crisis with severe medical and social consequences. He bemoaned what he described as the disturbing practice of applying skin-whitening products on the skin of children.

“Skin bleaching has complications that far outweigh any perceived benefit. We are seeing rising cases of skin cancer, fungal infections resistant to treatment, permanent skin damage, organ toxicity, and long-term immune compromise.

“Even more disturbing is the increasing involvement of children, including infants. Some expectant mothers now ingest substances to lighten their unborn babies. This trend must stop,” he stated at the launch of the campaign.

Also, Dr. Ehiaghe Anaba, a dermatologist at Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), warned members of the public to be wary of the deceptive marketing of bleaching products disguised as glow oils, organic creams and brightening lotions, noting that the public must avoid products with labels like “white,” “glow,” ‘’fair’’, “maintain”, and “brightening”.

Like Nigeria like Ghana, Kenya

In Ghana, an investigation by a local news channel, JoyNews, revealed that children as young as three were being subjected to dangerous lightening creams, some of which have been banned by Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

It added that some parents turn to industrial-strength chemicals such as household bleach to alter their children’s complexions.

The investigation found that some mothers apply ‘Parazone’, a floor bleach containing hypochlorite, directly onto children’s skin.

Africa Briefing reported that the crisis had taken a darker turn as JoyNews uncovered cosmetic clinics in urban areas offering intravenous bleaching — a highrisk procedure where chemicals are injected directly into the bloodstream.

The media outlet further stated that in Ghana, over a third of the population uses some form of skin-toning or bleaching product — a trend increasingly affecting children, and particularly alarming public health professionals.

In the same vein, the National Gender and Equality Commission in Kenya bemoaned the bleaching of baby girls’ skin, describing it as a reinforcement of toxic beauty standards.

In a statement posted on its verified social media handles, the Commission stated: “In a deeply troubling trend, some Kenyan mothers are bleaching their baby girls’ skin as young as two years old to conform to the damaging ideals of Western beauty standards.

“This disturbing trend not only risks the physical well-being of children but also reinforces toxic beauty standards that equate lighter skin with greater value.

It’s time for a national conversation about self-love, acceptance, and rejecting harmful beauty norms that diminish our unique identities.

“As an advocate for equality, the Commission stands firm in promoting self-esteem, body positivity, and equality for all, regardless of skin tone.

“Let’s celebrate the beauty of every individual, empowering our daughters to love their natural selves. “The growing trend of skin bleaching must be addressed urgently to protect our children from the harmful effects of these practices.

We call on policymakers, professionals, and community leaders to come together to: #PromoteAwareness: Educate the public on the dangers of skin bleaching, including potential skin damage, psychological harm, and the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes.”

Grave consequences

Dr. Muhammad Yaqub Habeebu, Chief Clinical Coordinator at the Medserve-LUTH Cancer Centre, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, urged parents to desist from using bleaching creams on the skin of children, warning of grave consequences, including skin cancer.

He said: “The incidence of mothers using lightening creams on the skin of their children is on the rise. And it is also largely associated with women of low income and women who perceive themselves to have light skin.

And most of the time, they do it for children because they want to improve their beauty. And, unfortunately, most of them, over 60 per cent of them are below the age of two years and many more are below the age of five years.

“Unfortunately, a good number of mothers are aware of the risk, which, like I said, is due to the fact that the skin is too tender and the surface area… So, when you apply this bleaching cream, you apply it over a wide area of the skin and it gets absorbed.

Like I said, most of the bleaching agents may have mercury or steroids.” He added: “And these are absorbed through the skin into the system and they can have a serious consequence.

For example, prolonged use of steroids can damage the kidney. Also, hydrophanol and mercury can have a great impact on the marrow and other organs of the body.

And even the skin can have allergic reactions and can predispose the skin to infections. And chronic use of this can cause other chronic diseases to the child. It is strongly advocated that women should not use bleaching cream on their children.”

With less than 20,000 pharmacists in Nigeria, unregistered pharmacies pose challenges -Ex PSN President

Reacting to the claim that pharmacies sell bleaching creams, former President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Olumide Akintayo, said unregistered pharmacies create challenges.

“I want to assure you that there is no responsible pharmaceutical company, where you have a superintendent pharmacist, who knows he will be held liable when things go wrong that will sell bleaching cream.

One of the problems we have in the health system is that people just presume that once you go to a medicine shop, they just assume it is a pharmacy.

If you’re responsible, why do you go to bleach your skin? “It is ungodly to tamper with your skin the way God has created you.

Most people called pharmacists are not members of PSN. The nominal roll of pharmacists in Nigeria, including those in industry, production, et al, the total number is still less than 20,000.

We are in a country where all the patent medicine vendors registered to even sell over the counter drugs are even less than 50,000. But we have over two million unregistered pharmacies. These are real challenges.”

Why some bleaching creams are recommended by experts – Clinical Psychologist

Commenting, a clinical psychologist, Dr Akin Gabriel of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, identifies insecurity and low self-esteem as key factors fuelling the use of skin-lightening cream on babies.

He, however, pointed out that there could indeed be compelling reasons for bleaching creams to be used. “They engage in this behaviour because of insecurity, anxiety and low self-esteem.

Maybe for one medical reason or the other, some dermatologists recommend the use of some body lotions or cream that may eventually lead to a change in their complexion.

Apart from the medical need for such cream, individuals who voluntarily use skin-lightening creams are acting purely under psychological issues of fear, anxiety, insecurity and low self concept.

“When we say low self-concept, we mean the way they see themselves in terms of low perception, low self esteem and confidence. So they are using this behaviour to cover and address those issues.

The major thing is to address those psychological issues like insecurity, anxiety, worries, self-esteem issues. That’s the solution to this kind of issue.

And of course, if there is any medical reason to use the cream, one would need to address that as doctors prescribed.

Yet, some people might have some skin disorder as a result of patches on their skin and they are mainly for this disorder. A dermatologist might recommend certain preparations to correct the unevenness in the skin.”

FCCPC refuses to comment

With the statutory duty to protect consumers, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) was contacted to weigh in and share efforts made to protect defenceless children from the harm skin-lightening products are capable of causing.

The Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, never responded to messages sent to him via messaging app, Whatsapp. He didn’t also respond to the calls put across to him as of the time of filling this report.