As a new year begins, many people focus on personal growth, wellness, and confidence. Cosmetic scientist, Ape Taiwo, shares that one powerful, yet often overlooked aspect of selfcare is developing beauty habits that promote healthylooking skin.

In his words, to build a simple Beauty Routine for long lasting healthy skin does not require doing too much. “Healthy-looking skin is not about expensive products or complicated routines; it is about intentional care, patience, and balance.”

By adopting these beauty habits in the new year, you create a foundation for naturally glowing, resilient skin that reflects overall wellness.

1. Start With Gentle Cleansing: Cleanse your face twice daily (morning and night). It keeps pores clean and prevents acne and dullness.

2. Hydrate and Moisturise Consistently: Apply a lightweight moisturiser in the morning and a richer one at night. It maintains skin elasticity and prevents dryness and premature aging.

3. Never Skip Sunscreen: Use broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher daily. It protects against sun damage, dark spots, wrinkles, and skin cancer.

4. Exfoliate Gently: Use a gentle exfoliant (chemical or mild physical scrub). It removes dead skin cells and enhances brightness and smoothness.

5. Hydration From Within: Drink plenty of water daily. It promotes clear, supple, and glowing skin.

6. Maintain Healthy Lifestyle Habits: Get 7–8 hours of sleep nightly. It prevents dullness, breakouts, and premature aging.

7. Practice Good Hygiene: Wash makeup brushes weekly. Avoid touching your face frequently and change pillowcases at least, once a week. These reduces bacteria build-up and acne outbreaks.