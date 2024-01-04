Skin Creams Could Raise Risk For Brittle Bones

High doses of drugs used by millions to treat skin conditions such as eczema significantly increase the risk of the bone-thinning disease osteoporosis, according to new research.

Consequently, study author Chia-Yu Chu of the National Taiwan University Hospital said, “Using topical corticosteroids to treat inflammatory skin conditions should be done very carefully and clinicians should be aware of these potential side effects.”

Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) which is also known as brittle bones disease, is a genetic or heritable disease in which bones fracture (break) easily, often with no obvious cause or minimal injury.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that develops when bone mineral density and bone mass decreases, or when the structure and strength of bone changes.

This can lead to a decrease in bone strength that can increase the risk of fractures (broken bones). Investigators found that, when looking at the medical records of 8,000 patients, those using corticosteroids—creams and ointments that constrict blood vessels and dampen inflammation – were at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis and suffering a fracture over five years.

Those on the highest-dose steroids were at 34 per cent higher risk of the condition, but even those on low doses saw a 22 percent increase.

Women appeared to be more prone to problems than men. In the UK it is estimated that one in two women and one in five men aged over 50 will suffer an osteoporotic fracture at some point in their lifetime.

While highly effective and extremely safe, corticosteroids are designed for short-term use as they can cause serious side effects if administered incorrectly. The drugs can alter how the body uses calcium and Vitamin D to build bones leading to bone-loss, osteoporosis and broken bones.