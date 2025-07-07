Skills: NEDC Empowers 100 Disability Persons In N’East

As part of its continued efforts to curb and reduce egging in the North East subregion, the North East Development Commission (NEDC), has engaged one hundred (100) People with Special Needs popularly known as People Living with Disability (PLWD) on vocational skills.

Besides, the 100 individuals also received start-up capital with a view to make them selfreliant and distance from street begging among others.

The programme was jointly organised with the Bauchi State Agency for Persons with Disabilities and supported beneficiaries with N44 million to enhance their economic independence.

Speaking at the event, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who was represented by the State Head of Civil Service, Barr Muhammad Sani Umar, said the exercise was aimed at improving the welfare of persons with disabilities to ensure their inclusion in all empowerment and development initiatives.