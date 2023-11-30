Skills Acquisition: ITF Trains 190 Youths Under NISDP

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has graduated 190 youths under its National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), one of the skills intervention programmes for the Nigerian workforce to further deepen the country’s GDP.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2023 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, said the graduation ceremony represents the Tinubu-led administration’s resolve towards driving sustainable growth through trade in the services sector.

Represented by Director Industrial Development, FMITI, Opaluwa John, he said over 1.7 million graduates from Nigerian tertiary institutions joined the workforce each year with the potential to provide high-quality talent for the global service export and outsourcing industry.

The Director-General/Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun explained that the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), is a transformative brainchild of the ITF that is implemented to fast-track the achievement of the Federal Government policy on job and wealth creation.

According to him, the NISDP and the ITF-Nigerian Breweries National Youth Empowerment Programme have been implemented in the FCT; with over 190 Youths and Women equipped with skills in Solar Power Installation, POP and Painting, Hair Dressing/Beauty Care, Ladies’ Wig Cap Making, Mobile Phone Repairs Leather Works (Shoe and Bag Making) and Electrical Installation.

He noted that ITF in the next few weeks would unveil a comprehensive vision of what the ITF would look like in the future, while plans are currently on the way to fully execute all targets of the Fund as set by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment especially as they relate to the National Artisan Registration and Development Programme (NARDEP).

“In this regard, we have inaugurated a steering committee for the implementation of NARDEP. The committee is expected to amongst others; develop the requisite framework for the implementation of NARDEP; identify, categorize and sensitize artisans on registration and licencing; facilitate the development of digital platforms for registration and monitoring of artisans; facilitate the development of appropriate learning management system,” he said.

He highlighted some of the ITF programmes to include implemented by the Fund including the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), the Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP), the Construction Skills Empowerment Programme (CONSEP), Agri-preneurship Skills Empowerment Programme (AgSEP), Skills Training and Empowerment Programme for the Physically-Challenged (STEPP-C) amongst several others.

Speaking on the value of the NARDEP, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi noted that the Federal Government has also commenced the implementation of the National Artisan Registration and Development Programme (NARDEP), in line with global best practices as well as facilitating the placement of all artisan learners on an internship programme with industry partners.

The NARDEP is a programme aimed at imparting requisite technical and vocational skills, and certification of Nigerian artisans.

The MD/CEO who was also represented by the Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan said the Federal Government was aware that the NARDEP would drive the actualisation of the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), which is expected to deliver one million service export jobs over the next five years, would drive increase foreign exchange earnings and revenue for Nigeria while stimulating the growth of local industry and by extension lead to the creation of employment opportunities.