Skill-up Imo Programme: We’re Laying Durable, Practical Foundation – Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that his administration is laying a durable, practical, and forward-looking foundation in the State with the Skill-Up Imo Programme.

He spoke Saturday at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre, Owerri, during the graduation of another 10,000 Imo young men and women who recently completed their digital training under Cohort 3 of the Skill-Up Imo Project.

40,000 had earlier been trained in Cohorts 1 and 2 in fields like software engineering, AI, cyber security, digital marketing, among others, with many of them either gainfully employed in the digital technology outside Imo State or self employed.

During the graduation ceremony, the Governor equally unveiled a digital device known as MyImo App. The App will enable citizens to engage with government seamlessly for services like land record verification, documentation, tax payments, emergency reporting and business promotion from anywhere around the world.