‘Skill Devt’ll Address Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate’

The Chief Executive Officer, Jake Riley Limited, Mrs. Funmi Ogbue, and Regional Manager, United Bank for Africa, Adaeze Nnama, have said that skill development will address the high unemployment rate in Nigeria.

They spoke during the graduation ceremony of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board’s (NCDMB) fast selling skills training programme in Lagos. She charged the 250 graduands to maximise the knowledge and skills they acquired during the training.

Ogbue said: “Today marks a significant milestone—not just for each of you seated here as graduands, but for Nigeria’s local content development agenda and for the vision of youth empowerment that NCDMB continues to champion. “This programme exists because the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board understands a fundamental truth: Nigeria’s greatest resource is not the oil beneath our soil, but the tal- ent, creativity, and potential of our young people.

The NCDMB’s investment in this training programme is an investment in Nigeria’s future prosperity. “As His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, declared: “From the earliest days of this administration, I made a firm decision that Nigeria’s youth will not stand on the margins of our national development. This commitment is not political; it is personal.”

She added: “The President has further charged young Nigerians to “Build boldly, innovate courageously, scale fearlessly. You are the generation that will continue the task of building this nation. “That charge applies directly to every one of you here today. “When we embarked on this journey together, we made a commitment to you.

We promised that this would not be ordinary training. We promised to equip you with skills that are immediately deployable, marketready, and capable of generating income from day one.”

Nnama said youth development would lead to national growth, adding that the Chairman of UBA, Mr Tony Elumelu, had great passion for skill development of youths in Nigeria and Africa, in general. He also said UBA looked out for youths, identify them and encourage them to grow. She said: “UBA is a bank that looks for these kind of people, identifies them and works with them to grow.

For me, seeing them today, I was very happy. It was such a wonderful drive for me, seeing that we still have people who are passionate about driving, skill development in Nigeria. Because what I like to know is it supports the overall economic growth at the end of the day.

“If everyone comes out of school and they know that they have one or two things to do, then we would have a better place to be in Nigeria.” She called on other corporate organisations, private sector and individuals to support skill development. Nnama said: “It is good when we come out and have more people do this to empower our youth. Our youth, we are the future leaders of tomorrow.