Skill-Based Empowerment, Not Handouts, Key To Transforming Lives – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it believes that knowledge combined with practical skills is the strongest weapon against poverty and dependency by Nigerian youths.

The party National Welfare Secretary, Nkem Ukandu, who spoke during the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the party and the Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria (ASVAN), for ADC’s One Nigerian, One Kill Empowerment Initiative, said the party believes that skill-based empowerment, and not reliant on handouts, is the best opportunities to transform lives.

“Our nation faces the twin challenges of unemployment and under-employment, especially among our youth. Too many Nigerians youths graduate each year without practical, market-relevant skills that can generate income, create value and build sustainable livelihoods.

“This isn’t just statistics, it is a reality that affects families, communities and the broader economy,” Ukandu stated.

He explained that this informed the party’s decision to embark on the purpose-driven empowerment programme, which is designed to equip Nigerian youths with critical skills, nurture entrepreneurship, and restore the dignity that comes with self-reliance.

According to him, the partnership with ASVAN, which he said has long championed the development of artisans and vocational workers across the country, is to help transform not only individual lives but the socio-economic landscape of the country.

“ASVAN is much more than a trade body; it is a grassroots engine of empowerment for millions of skilled Nigerians,” he said, noting that the organisation has, through partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), brought management and business training to artisans nationwide.

“This broad mandate – to equip, certify and position artisans as valuable contributors to national development – makes ASVAN the ideal technical and implementation partner for our One Nigerian, One Skill programme.

“Together, we are not just signing a document, we are aligning policy with delivery, vision with expertise and ambition with real on-the-ground implementation, Ukandu stated.

In his remarks, National President of ASVAN, Comrade Everest Obijuru, said the association, which has been in existence for 12 years, has been involved in a lot of empowerment programmes with the government and the private sector.

Obijuru praised the ADC for teaching Nigerian youths how to catch fish instead of giving them handouts.

“We are the grassroots, and we engage in various skill works, ranging from welding, electrical works, vulcanising, including mechanics,” the president said, and expressed the hope that the partnership would shape things in the country.