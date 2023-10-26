Skill Acquisition: Group Trains FCT Less Privileged Girl

To ensure an equal playing ground for both males and females, the Trueneed Stage Empowerment Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has trained a dozen of less privileged secondary school girls on Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The Programme Manager of Trueneed Stage Empowerment Foundation, Ekure Gift while addressing journalists at the event held in Abuja said the exercise was to fulfil her vision towards supporting vulnerable and less privileged girls with skills that will keep them at par with global trends.

” It is an amazing experience, the fact that we were able to impact these young girls because we are in the world where the male folks are dominating. This initiative is targeted at levelling the playing ground for ladies to be given the opportunity to show what they have in them.

“We targeted young girls in secondary school to impact with digital skill because everybody needs it and most times the female gets relegated to the background and for us at Trueneed, it is time for us to bring them out.

“We also focused on the less privileged because they do not have access to basic needs and as kids, we just want them to know that it’s possible to have access to the ICT world despite their background.

While appealing to other stakeholders to look into the digital empowerment of young girls, she explained that the training will also enable the beneficiaries to harness their potential and interact more with people all over the world.

She assured the sustainability of the project, as more training series will also be organised for Carter for more girls across FCT.

Similarly, David Waniko, project facilitator, described the exercise as great and interesting, he however noted that most of the participants had little or no knowledge of a computer.

” it took time but I am happy they were able to catch up.”

He stressed the need for the government to equip public schools with computers so the knowledge acquired will not just end there.

Okafor Chinwe, an ICT teacher at Government Secondary School (GSS), Gwarimpa noted that the program is the first of its kind since it has to do with the less privileged.

“in my school, we selected the girls who are not exposed to digital knowledge and they are happy. In our school, we have about 40 desktops in our ICT unit yet I didn’t pick my best students but the ones that don’t have access to computers at home”.

Akomas Esther, a beneficiary said, ” I am super excited that I am among those who participated and also won a prize”. I promised to transfer the skill to as many that I can reach both the old and young and this includes my parents and siblings, my school and church.

“I didn’t have an interest in ICT before now, but the programme has broadened my perspective about it and exposed me to the bright side of it.”

Earlier, Itam Nneoyi, assistant director, clubs and societies representing the Director General of the Secondary Education Board expressed gratitude to the organisers of the programme

“We are grateful to Trueneed, we appreciate this partnership and to my dear participants, continue practising what you have learnt so that you don’t forget it. You are here as an ambassador, and we expect that you share the knowledge that you have learned.

The assistant Director of Bilateral and International Relations, FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB) Ajibola Mary described the project as a laudable one.

“We are always ready to partner with private organizations and NGOs who are ready to partner with us because the government cannot do it alone, we have about 38 schools so there is always room for more partners’.