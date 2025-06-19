‘Skill Acquisition, Empowerment Can Boost HIV Patients’ Adherence To Art Drugs’

Share

A pilot study by Grant Monitoring and Evaluation Unit of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has indicated that adherence failure to Antiretrovirals (ARVs) could be reduced, if patients benefit from some forms of economic empowerment. This is even as the inability of patients to take their medications as prescribed has been identified as a significant problem in Human Immuno- deficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS) management, resulting in viral suppression failure, drug resistance, and treatment failure.

This is part of the thrust of the presentation of the study by a Senior Research Fellow in the institute, Dr Kazeem Osuolale, titled: “Empowerment Models for Improving Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Patients’ Adherence to Antiretroviral Drugs.”

In the NIMR’s monthly seminar for May, Osuolale, noted in his presentation that while several methods for improving adherence to ARTs such as directly observed therapy, dose simplification, phone reminders and counseling, among other strategies, have been published, little attention has been paid to empowerment intervention, especially in the developing world, like Nigeria.

He stated that in Nigeria, poverty remains a grave con- cern, as large segments of the population are poor in both physical and economic terms, saying economic hardship lim- its access and commitment to ART “thus finding solutions to non-adherence caused by inad- equate or no regular income by patients could improve adherence to picking up and taking medication as and when due.”

“This is critical, as the need to feed, transport, pay for registration fees at the clinic and other financial challenges are attached to this, even if the drugs are given free of charge,” he said.

Osuolale, however, disclosed that the study, which was conduct- ed between July 2021 and February 2023, was designed to evaluate the impact of a skilled acquisition em- powerment intervention on ART adherence among HIV patients in Nigeria.

According to him, part of the objectives of the study was to determine the significant differences in adherence rate before and after the empowerment interventions for the experimental group and the control group and also to compare ART adherence of HIV patients who participate in the skills acquisition programme and ART adherence of a group that does not participate in the programme.

Providing more insight into the study, Osuolale said the pilot study involved 50 willing-patients aged 15 to 45 years, who have been on antiretroviral therapy for at least three months at NIMR’s HIV Care and Treatment Centre and with documented adherence below 95 per cent. In the pilot study, participants were said to be grouped in either the experimental or control groups, while the skills acquisition model, as a piece of empowerment programme, was in two phases.

He stated that during the phase one, there were over four lectures and in phase two, they engaged on practical vocational training that involved catering, bead making, liquid soap making and hair knitting., while the participants received start up materials immediately after the skill acquisition programme for which they were followed up for over three months.

Economic empowerment directly addresses barriers such as transportation costs and financial stress, enabling consistent medication use

The study further showed that while there were no significant differences in the two groups of participants in areas such as age, marital status, occupation, level of education, researchers, however, observed a significant difference in the monthly income between the experimental group and the control group.

“While 16 out of 25 participants have their income between N0 and N15,000 in the experimental group, only eight of the partici- pants in the control group have income between 0 to N15,000.

There was, however, no significant difference in the source of income between the two groups,” it stated. In the presentation, Osuolale presented the findings of the study showing that the experimental group which had access to empowerment recorded better adherence to ARVs than the control group.

He explained: “If you look at the experimental group, which is having 0.25 before the intervention, the range (was) between 27 per cent and 92 per cent of adherence and the mean is 68.7 per cent.

He explained: “If you look at the experimental group, which is having 0.25 before the intervention, the range (was) between 27 per cent and 92 per cent of adherence and the mean is 68.7 per cent. “Now, for the control, before the intervention, it’s between 39 and 92, and the mean is 83.66.

And after the intervention, it is 99.44. Meanwhile, if you look at the experimental group it increases from 68.76 to 109.72. So, what it means is that, for the ex- perimental group, the adherence rate increased. It surpasses that of the control group. “Then, comparing the two, experimental group and control group, if you look at the experimental group, the range is 27 to 92 and the mean is 68.76. For the control group, between 39 and 92, that is the range and the mean is 83.66 per cent.

“So, if you look at that of ex- perimental, it increases from 68.76 to 109.72, whereas for control group, it is from 83.66 to 99.44, which means post-intervention the experimental group surpasses the control group in terms of adherence rate that we have, which is fairly significant. “But, when you compare the experimental and the control groups; before, and when you compare the experimental group and control group in post-intervention, which is 0.044, it is also significant

“This study confirmed the effectiveness of skill acquisition in improving ART adherence. Economic empowerment directly addresses barriers such as transportation costs and finan- cial stress, enabling consistent medication use. Osuolale, however, acknowledged the limitation of the study due to its small sample size which could limit how widely the findings can be applied and also its short-term follow-up of about three months, which makes it impossible to assess the intervention’s lasting effect.

