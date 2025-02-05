Skepta Reacts As Portable Calls Out Olamide, Asake, Davido

Share

United Kingdom (UK) based Nigerian rapper, Joseph Olaitan Adenuga popularly known as Skepta has reacted to the ongoing drama surrounding controversial Afrobeat singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable, who recently called out industry heavyweights Olamide, Asake, and Davido in a series of viral posts.

Portable’s latest tirade stems from allegations against Olamide favouring Asake with career privileges he believes should have been reserved for him.

He accused Olamide of sidelining him despite earlier support and expressed resentment over Asake’s meteoric rise under Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) Nation.

The self-proclaimed “Wahala Musician” also aimed at Davido, alleging that the superstar turned down his promise to feature on a song.

Portable also accused Davido of taking ambassadorial deals he claims were initially intended for him, particularly in the crypto and smartphone industries.

In reaction to Portable’s accusation, Skepta humorously posted, “I’ve just seen Portable is dragging somebody again, apparently, I’m next.

“We dey wait lol,” signalling amusement at the unfolding events.

New Telegraph reports that this isn’t the first time Portable has made headlines for controversial statements, as he continues to polarize opinions within the Nigerian music scene.

While some fans see his outbursts as entertainment, others criticize his approach as detrimental to his career growth.

As Skepta’s lighthearted reaction circulates, industry watchers speculate whether the rapper will become the target of Portable’s next rant, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the drama.

