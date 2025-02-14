Share

British rapper, Joseph Olaitan Adenuga, popularly known as Skepta has been nominated for the International Artist of the Year category at the 2025 Headies Awards for his hit song, Tony Montana, featuring Nigerian street-hop artist, Okikiola Omolalomi known as Portable.

The International Artist of the Year category recognizes non-African artists or groups who have made significant achievements and impact on Afrobeats globally.

Skepta joins the list of nominees for his 2024 track Tony Montana, a song that resonated with Afrobeats and UK grime audiences alike.

Portable, who has been in the news recently over a legal dispute with Ogun State Town Planning officials, took to his Instagram page on Thursday to express gratitude to Skepta for the opportunity to feature on the international track.

“Skepta, God bless you more, my helper. I really appreciate you.

“Thanks for believing in me,” Portable wrote, acknowledging the UK rapper’s role in elevating his career to the international stage.

Skepta’s Tony Montana collaboration with Portable was a major highlight in 2024, blending grime and Afrobeats influences, and earning massive traction among fans.

The nomination further solidifies Skepta’s growing influence in the Afrobeat scene while also marking a career milestone for Portable.

As the 2025 Headies approach, fans eagerly await the outcome of the voting process, with Skepta’s Tony Montana standing strong among other global contenders.

