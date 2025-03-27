Skales Speaks On Betrayal In Nigerian Music Industry

Share

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has lamented about being betrayed by a lot of people in the music industry.

Taking to his Instagram page, Skales revealed that he is looking forward to speaking about his strained relationship with some artists he previously helped become stars in the music industry.

According to him, God has remained faithful to him despite the betrayals from past relationships.

He emphasized the importance of praying and trusting God in every situation, adding that it was the best advice his late mother had given him.

He wrote, “One day I’ll sit down and tell you a story of how a lot of people turned their backs on me, including people I helped build up in this industry.

“But guess what? God never failed me even when I was isolated… Don’t you ever stop praying and trusting God with everything you’ve got… Best advice my mom gave me!!!”

