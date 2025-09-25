Skales Recounts Days Of Humble Beginning

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has reflected on how he rose from modest beginnings in Kaduna State to becoming one of Nigeria’s recognised music stars.

Speaking on A TownHall Different Podcast, Skales revealed that his early life was marked by severe financial struggles, recounting living with his late mother in a hut before eventually moving into a boys’ quarters, where they had to make do with mats laid on the bare floor as their only bedding.

The music star also narrated how limited resources meant he grew up without access to television. According to the singer, his first real encounter with owning and watching TV came only after he signed with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

“My mum was a teacher, and we didn’t have much. We lived in a hut before moving to a BQ. We slept on the floor with mats, and my mom would spread a wrapper on the floor and sleep. Coming from that kind of background to where I am today is just crazy.

“The first time I saw TV was when EME signed me. Like I had my own TV in my room. I used to switch it on and off in amazement,” he joked.

Despite these challenges, Skales has since carved out a successful music career, producing hit songs and becoming a mainstay in the Nigerian music industry. He noted that his journey serves as a constant reminder of how far he has come from his humble roots.