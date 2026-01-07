Nigerian singer Skales has broken his silence following criticism surrounding his recent testimony at Harvesters Church, admitting that his first response to the backlash was hasty while maintaining that his message was misunderstood.

During his appearance at the church, the singer reflected on a turning point in his career, explaining that global attention brought by Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal helped revive interest in his 2015 hit song Shake Body.

According to Skales, that renewed attention played a significant role in reconnecting him with his musical journey, for which he expressed gratitude.

After facing mixed reactions online, Skales returned to X to further explain his position. He acknowledged that his earlier reaction may not have been well thought out, but said he felt compelled to address the issue again with a clearer and calmer perspective.

“I may have responded too quickly to the concerns raised about my crossover testimony at Harvesters Church. After sitting with it, I felt it was important to respond again. This time with more clarity and less emotion, for the sake of the Body of Christ,” he wrote.

The singer went on to stress that service to God is not limited to preaching from the pulpit, noting that believers can fulfil their purpose through different callings.

He argued that professions outside the church are no less valuable in God’s work, as they also impact lives and spread positive influence.

Skales further defended his testimony by pointing out that creatives and professionals across various fields contribute to God’s purpose through their talents and daily work. Referencing scripture, he insisted that sharing personal experiences of faith should not be seen as inappropriate.

“As children of the Lord, we all have our part to play. I truly believe that those who believe in the Word but are not in the pulpit do not have a lesser calling, just a different assignment.

Just because something doesn’t happen from the pulpit doesn’t make it any less significant. Musicians, filmmakers, athletes, teachers, etc.

“We exist to make life lighter for others. We all function here, serving God through what we’ve been called to do.

That said, I will never believe that testifying about what my God has done for me is wrong! I’m a child of God, and I have no problem sharing that with the world. 1 Corinthians 12:28,” he added.

Reaffirming his stance, Skales made it clear that he remains unapologetic about publicly sharing his faith and giving testimony about the role God has played in his life and career.