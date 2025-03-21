Skales Lauds Banky W For Sponsoring His Education

Share

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has appreciated his former record label boss, Bankole Wellington, better known as Bank W, for sponsoring his university education.

The singer made this revelation on Thursday via his verified X handle to appreciate Banky W after receiving his certificate from the university.

Sharing a copy of his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Skales noted that he graduated many years ago but only received the certificate recently.

He, however, dedicated the certificate to his late mother.

He captioned, “Aye my BSC showed up after many years of graduation!

“This is for my mother and thank you to @BankyW for sponsoring the boy through school.”

New Telegraph recalls that Skales signed a record deal with Banky W-led Empire Mates Entertainment, E.M.E, in 2009. He left the label after his contract expired in 2014.

It was believed that Banky W enrolled Skales and his former label mate, Wizkid, in Lead City University but the Starboy later dropped out to focus on his music career.

