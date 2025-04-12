New Telegraph

April 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Skales: Fear Of…

Skales: Fear Of Jungle Justice Reduces Crime Rate In Nigeria

Afrobeats singer, Skales, has identified extrajudicial punishments as the reason Nigeria has lower crime rate compared to the United Kingdom.

In a recent interview on Just Vibes, Skales said criminals in Nigeria were aware that they could be melted extrajudicial punishments if caught so they are not as courageous as those in the UK.

“There is lesser crime in Nigeria compared to UK because they know if they [criminals] get caught, there is jungle justice. They burn you alive,” he said.

The singer, however, said he does not support or encourage jungle justice due to its extrajudicial nature.

Elsewhere in the interview, Skales spoke about afrobeats as a musical style.

He stated that no one could pinpoint how the genre is supposed to sound, stressing that it is more of an umbrella term for different musical styles than a genre.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Kiekie: Skit-Making Is Taking Over the Internet Space
Read Next

American Rapper, Wale, Urges Davido To Consider Comedy
Share
Copy Link
×