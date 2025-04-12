Skales: Fear Of Jungle Justice Reduces Crime Rate In Nigeria

Share

Afrobeats singer, Skales, has identified extrajudicial punishments as the reason Nigeria has lower crime rate compared to the United Kingdom.

In a recent interview on Just Vibes, Skales said criminals in Nigeria were aware that they could be melted extrajudicial punishments if caught so they are not as courageous as those in the UK.

“There is lesser crime in Nigeria compared to UK because they know if they [criminals] get caught, there is jungle justice. They burn you alive,” he said.

The singer, however, said he does not support or encourage jungle justice due to its extrajudicial nature.

Elsewhere in the interview, Skales spoke about afrobeats as a musical style.

He stated that no one could pinpoint how the genre is supposed to sound, stressing that it is more of an umbrella term for different musical styles than a genre.

