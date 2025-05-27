Skales Debunks Report Of Divorcing Wife For Mocking His Career

Share

Nigerian singer, John Njenga-Njeng, better known Skales, has debunked a viral report claiming he divorced his wife, Precious Hassanity, for mocking his career.

An X user, @Verity_HQ, had alleged that Skales said he divorced Precious after she joined trolls in mocking his career on social media.

The X user wrote: “I d!vorced my wife because of a comment she made on my post and I don’t rêgret it,” singer Skales reportedly said. “When my wife made the comment on my post, I got ãngry. People cannot be m0cking your husband’s music career, the music that is paying your bills and you join them to m0ck him.

“She should’ve defended me or, better still, stayed quiet. I wasn’t totally wr0ng for dîvorcing her because a woman who doesn’t support your hustle isn’t a good wife.”

Reacting, Skales describe the report as “false.”, stressing that he would never make such statements.

He warned the blogger to stop spreading lies, labeling the report “evil and unfair.”

Skales wrote: “This is really evil of you that you would cook up such a story. This is not fair. I have never made such a statement and this is false. Please stop spreading lies.”

