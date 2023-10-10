Skales Cries Out, Says I’m Receiving Threats For Speaking About EFCC Oppression

Popular Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has revealed that he is being threatened for speaking against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) hours after he alleged its operatives oppressed him.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer had on Tuesday called out the anti-graft agency, for breaking into his house secretly with armed men and hammers and wrongly accused him of being a fraudster.

He said they oppressed him in the presence of his wife and six-month-old daughter, stressing that he had a panic attack because of some health issues he is dealing with.

He also said his producer was injured by the EFCC operatives.

In a rent development, the singer took to his X handle to disclose that his life was under threat following his revelation of his ordeal in the hands of EFCC operatives.

He wrote, “I was just threatened for speaking out now.”