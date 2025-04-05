Skal Abuja spotlights business, wellness tourism

Share

Skal Abuja has set its sights on the promotion of business and wellness tourism for the benefits of its members. To this end, it recently staged a Health and Wellness Initiative, with the theme; Bridging Wellness and Tourism.

Held at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, which is its base, it was led by its chapter President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye. The members were taken through several layers of nature-based health opportunities by Dr Blessing Oladapo-Amao, MD/CEO of UandNature Therapy Clinic, and a global diplomat, who curated an engaging session on alternative medicine, natural therapies, and the future of wellness in the tourism sector.

Oladapo-Amao also highlighted the benefits of holistic health practices in improving overall wellbeing as she urged the ever busy industry executives to prioritise their overall well-being and that of their families and workers.

Held at UandNature Therapy Clinics, CITEC Estate, Mbora, Abuja, the initiative reinforced Skål Abuja’s commitment to enhancing professionalism, networking, sustainable tourism, and wellness of all the members.

The occasion also marked the unveiling of a strategic collaboration with UandNature Therapy Clinic, Wellness and Spa. It focused on the importance of integrating natural healing and wellness solutions into the travel and tourism experiences in Nigeria, with Abuja in focus.

Speaking on the initiative, Akporiaye noted, “As wellness becomes a key factor in travel decisions, Skål Abuja will continue to provide insightful engagements that will shape the future of tourism and hospitality in Nigeria and we intend to grow it into a niche tourism product exclusively for our members and going forward to our clients who need not go outside our country to process nature tourism.

“When we prioritise health and well-being, we create stronger, more vibrant tourism experiences, which is one of Skål Abuja innovative agendas, intentionally committed to fostering sustainable tourism, holistic wellness, and transformative travel experiences.

‘‘We thank UandNature Therapy Clinic, Wellness and Spa from the depth of our hearts for partnering with us and to all participants who contributed to the success of this impactful event.”

