S’Kaduna Christian Leaders To Tinubu: Declare state of emergency on insecurity

The Chairman of Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on the prevailing insecurity in the country, saying that is the only way to restore law and order. Kure, who is also the Vision Pioneer of Throneroom Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, noted that the declaration of a state of emergency on crime and terrorism in the country will lead to the restoration of law and order in Nigeria.

Speaking at the monthly “Winds of the Spirit of the Ministry” in Kafanchan yesterday, Kure challenged President Tinubu to immediately issue a marching order to the military and other security agencies to immediately tame the activities of criminals who derive pleasure in kidnapping, maiming and killing innocent citizens.

He also advised the Federal Government to provide advanced and up-to-date weapons for the military to confront the criminals whom he said in many instances are using better and advanced weapons to carry out their nefarious activities. The Apostle also charged North Central State Governors to come together and create a unified security outfit like the Amotekun in the South West to comb all the nooks and crannies of the region and root out criminal elements.

He said: “State governors in the North Central States, including Kaduna to consider creating a unifying security structure within the confines of the law, just like their counterparts in the South West who established Amotekun to fight crimes and criminality in their region.” He lamented the slow pace with which the President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government is tackling the immediate problems confronting the country, “even after all legal battles have been concluded by the Supreme Court.”

Apostle Kure also warned that except the government begins to be deliberate in solving the daunting challenges the masses are currently facing, especially security of lives and property of the people. “God can decide to impose His own changes due to the cries of the people daily bombarding the heavens.