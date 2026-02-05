Sixtus The Mayor: End Of The Road For A Serial Killer

In the tense and often volatile communities of Imo State’s oil-rich region, a name has been whispered with terror for more than two decades: Sixtus Chinenye Odinaka, alias “Mayor.”

A senior figure in the notorious “Dey Gbam” cult group, his alleged reign of murder, oil theft, and political intimidation reads like a script from a gritty crime saga, yet its devastating human cost is agonisingly real. Now, a trail of brutal killings has again put the spotlight on the man who seemed to always play above the law.

From petty thief to terror kingpin

According to a heart-rending press statement made by Mr John Maduakolam, whose grown-up twin sons were brutally murdered, Odinaka’s criminal journey began early with stealing before he graduated to recruiting boys into cultism. He is accused of orchestrating nefarious attacks on individuals and oil companies, with his operations in Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta LGAs reportedly funding his violent empire.

His alleged involvement in oil bunkering provided a seemingly endless flow of cash; money that locals alleged claimed he used to “familiarise with the very law enforcers that should have long brought him to book.”

A pivotal moment came when he allegedly shot a soldier in Ukwugba Egbema. In a reprisal attack, soldiers killed his brother, Obinna Odinaka, while Sixtus fled to South Africa. Shockingly, he was later brought back and granted amnesty by a former Imo State Governor, a political patronage that briefly mainstreamed him before he “went back to his usual criminal activities,” according to disclosure by Maduakolam.

The threat and a father’s agony

The true depth of his alleged cruelty is vividly portrayed in the tragedy of the Maduakolam’s family. After reportedly murdering a man named Egbebiri Bestman, a Bayelsan, in February 2024, Odinaka turned his wrath on John Maduakolam’s twins. He first murdered Izuchukwu “Community” Maduakolam on February 2025, warning the father to caution his second twin, Ebube, or he would behead him and “use his head to drink palm wine.”

On September 12, 2025, at about 2am, Odinaka and his gang reportedly made good their psychopathic threat. They attacked the Maduakolam home, brutally murdered Ebube, and cut off his head. A nephew, Opara Abacha, was also killed, while his wife, Chinweudo, was severely maimed.

Web of violence

To say the least, the twins are just a part of a longer, bloody ledger of violence. Odinaka’s notoriety includes the alleged murder of two policemen, who were on his trail around November, shortly after the Imo State Police Command declared him wanted.

It should also be noted that Odinaka’s ambitions have since grown inordinate and spiteful of due process. He reportedly desires the traditional stool of his community and had threatened the incumbent traditional ruler, Eze Lucky Okoro.

In a brazen challenge to the entire justice system, he had also reportedly threatened to kill a former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, who has links to the community. This threat underscores his notoriety and defiant arrogance to law and order. A community source said: ‘‘The rift with the monarchy is personal.

John Maduakolam’s eldest son, popularly known as “Comedy,” was once close to Odinaka but now supports the incumbent monarch. In retaliation, Odinaka had allegedly attacked Comedy, injuring and blinding him in one eye. The bad blood further degenerated into extreme animosity, leading to the repeated attacks on the Maduakolam family.

A fugitive run underground

For years, Odinaka operated like a ghost, evading arrest, bribing his way out of trouble despite being declared wanted by the police and the courts. His alleged proficiency and access to automatic weapons and a network of gang members terrorising Obiakpu Egbema, had kept the communities in a stranglehold of fear.

o fewer than 17 killings in Ohaji-Egbema LGA have been linked to him. However, a decisive turn came through police intelligence. As detailed in Maduakolam’s statement, while on the run after the twin were murdered, Odinaka was tracked to Cross River State as he attempted to flee into Cameroon. He was reportedly arrested.

This breakthrough has offered a ray of hope for justice and closure for the Maduakolam family and other victims of the notorious Mayor. Maduakolam also expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Police; “for doing a good job and upholding justice,” adding that it shows “nobody no matter how rich and highly placed is above the law.” He has appealed for the pursuit of Odinaka’s remaining gang members, who are still at large in the bushes of the community.

Service of justice, multiple narratives

Recent rumours suggest a rather dramatic end to the tale of the fugitive: that Odinaka may have either been killed while trying to escape or remains in custody in Calabar. These unconfirmed reports swirl as a tense community awaits final confirmation. Whether alive and facing trial or dead, the saga of Sixtus “Mayor” Odinaka exposes a disturbing connection between crime, politics and oil wealth in some of the ungoverned spaces that some mistake as communities in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

Mayor believed so much that money and violence could crown him king anywhere he choses to operate – in the community or in the bush – and by so doing, leaving behind a long trail of blood, shattered families and a besieged community, yearning for lasting peace. His capture, if confirmed, would not signify an abrupt end to the agitations for justice and enduring peace, but a critical test for a justice system long accused of being compromised by the very terror it was meant to combat.

Profile of Ohaji/Egbema

Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, historically, was created by the former President Ibrahim B. Babangida’s administration in August 27, 1991.

It was caved out of the former Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta LGA. Its headquarters is in Mmahu in Egbema District. Ohaji/Egbema lies in the south/western part of Imo State and shares common boundaries with Owerri in the East, Oguta in the North and Ogba/Egbema/Ndomi in Rivers State. The landmass covers an area of about 958.010 square kilometres, with an estimated population of 800, 904.

It comprises of three districts, namely; Ohaji East Egbema North Ohaji West, with 12 council wards and 16 autonomous communities, namely: Egbema, Umuagwo, Oloshi, Umunkwaku, Obile, Obitti, Mgbirichi/ Alakuru, Opuoma, Assa, Awarra, Ikwerede, Umuokanne, Obiakpu, Ohaba, Obosima, and Mmahu. The LGA is blessed with vast fertile land for agriculture and wildlife. It is one of the oil producing areas of the state.

Profile of Oguta LGA Oguta

Local Government Area, is an oil producing community just as Ohaji/Egema LGA. Established in 1976, with its headquarters in Oguta town.

It is home to the famous Oguta Lake (Blue in colour – Ogbuide and Urashi rivers). Its tourism potential is vast, but has largely remained untapped, despite plans by various administrations, including the present government, to turn it into a tourist haven for the benefit of the community and the state. It comprises 27 villages, with Umu-Ameshi as the administrative headquarters.

It has over the years produced a number of prominent Nigerians, including the renowned late Nigerian female author and novelist, Flora Nwapa and late Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, the father of Charles Oputa (Alias Areafada or Charlyboy)