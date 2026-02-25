Sixth Owo Church Attacker Arrested In Edo – DSS

The operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a sixth suspect linked to the 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

New Telegraph recall that over 40 worshippers were killed and several others injured when gunmen stormed the church during service in one of the deadliest attacks in the state’s history.

It was gathered that the five suspects, Idris Omeiza (25), Al Qasim Idris (20), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26), Abdulhaleem Idris (25), and Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47), are currently facing prosecution for alleged acts of terrorism in connection with the incident.

Security sources said the latest suspect, identified as Sani Yusuf, had evaded arrest for nearly four years, making him one of the country’s most wanted fugitives.

According to a source privy to the development, DSS operatives tracked and arrested Yusuf in the Iguosa community along the Powerline in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The suspect is described as a Senior Commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Intelligence sources revealed that after the Owo attack, he initially fled to Kano before relocating to the Edo community, where he reportedly lived in hiding.

Sources further disclosed that Yusuf has allegedly confessed to participating in the planning and execution of the Owo church attack.

He is also said to have admitted involvement in other operations attributed to ISWAP, including the July 2022 attack on the Suleja military barracks and kidnappings in parts of Kaduna State.

“He admitted his role in the Owo church attack, the Zuma Rock checkpoint assault, which claimed the lives of five soldiers, and several ISWAP kidnap operations.

“Yusuf also disclosed that he served under other ISWAP top commanders like Abu Ikirimah, who was arrested by the DSS in 2024.

“This arrest marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the Owo church attack, the soldiers killed at Zuma Rock checkpoint in Suleja, and underscores the relentless campaign by the DSS in the fight against terrorism,” another credible source said.

As of press time, the DSS had not issued an official statement on the arrest.