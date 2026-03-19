Sixth BAL Season Tips Off March 27 In South Africa

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and PUMA, one of the world’s leading sports brands, has announced a multiyear collaboration that makes PUMA the Official Outfitter of the BAL.

The collaboration, which will begin with the 2026 BAL season that tips off on Friday, March 27 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, will see PUMA supply all official BAL team, fan and referee apparel, including game uniforms, warm-up gear, practice wear, accessories, and branded tops for participants in the league’s social impact and player programming.

The fanwear, which reflects the energy, diversity and creativity of African basketball culture, will be available this season at BAL arenas, the BAL’s e-commerce store at BALStore.NBA.com, PUMA’s e-commerce store at za/ puma.com, and at the three NBA Stores and two PUMA stores in South Africa.

“Our collaboration with PUMA reflects our shared commitment to elevating the African sports industry and basketball in particular,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.