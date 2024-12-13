Six-Year Single Term For Presidents, Others Good For Nigeria’s System – Prof Ali

Share

…As SAN inaugurates Remodeled Ifetedo Central Mosque

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Professor Yusuf Ali has thrown his weight behind the call for a single six-year term for the President, Vice President, Governors, and Deputy Governors, in order to achieve political stability, and equity, to accelerate the development of the country.

Ali spoke in his country home, Ifetedo, headquarters of Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State during the commissioning of the remodelled Ifetedo Central Mosque, on Friday, December 13, 2024.

New Telegraph reports that Ali, the legal icon and Kuliyan Ngeri of Ilorin rehabilitated, modernised and refurbished the mosque for the usage of the Muslim Ummah in the town.

Fielding questions from journalists, shortly after the official inauguration of the ultramodern mosque, Ali said he has always been an advocate that a single six-year tenure is good for our system.

“If Nigerians don’t change their attitudes, nothing would take us to any Eldorado. We must first of all agree on that but I’ve always been an advocate that a single six-year tenure is good for our system.

“It would stop the fight for self-succession after the first four years. You will know that once you spend your six years, you are out of the place and there will be peace relatively.

“There are provisions in the law that can deal with an inept leadership. There is provision in the constitution for impeachment but whether you abuse it or use it wisely is a different thing.

“The system is self-cleansing but only if we have character but unfortunately, most of us don’t have character and you need character for a system to work well.

He, however, urged the well-meaning Nigerians on the need to be their brother’s keeper.

“Nigerians should be their brother’s keeper. Those whom Allah has endowed should try and bless others. Once you die, you are not going to take anything. It is in our interest to invest in people, institutions, community and humanity. That’s the only way to go. You can eat more than your stomach will take.

“What pushed me to do this is the call of Allah, he said.

Speaking, President of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) and Deputy President-General (South), Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo congratulated Professor Yusuf Ali and all who have hands on the successful completion of the mosque.

He, thereafter advised that the maintenance of the mosque should be accorded top priority in order to show application and sustain the beauty of the edifice so as to maximize their reward from Allah.

In his goodwill message, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, urged other Muslim Ummah on the need to emulate the good gesture of the legal icon.

Oloyede who harped on the importance of impacting meaningfully in the life of the people, community and society, commended Professor Yusuf Ali for his efforts in the propagation of Islam.

Earlier, the Chairman Planning Committee, Prof Rashid Aderinoye who appreciated Professor Yusuf Ali for bringing the vision of that modern mosque to fruition sought Allah’s continuous favour, kindness, and enduring quality of life in sound health for the legal luminary.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"