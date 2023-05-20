Six-Year-Old Strangled To Death In Adamawa By Kidnapper

A 29-year-old Abubakar Kawu, was on Saturday arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command over alleged kidnapping and strangling a 6-year-old boy to death.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect, Kawu, a dry cleaner kidnapped Abdulhafiz Buba Aliyu on May 12, 2023, and demanded N3.5 million in ransom from the boy’s father.

Muhammed Buba Aliyu, the boy’s father, reportedly begged the suspect for N50,000 because that was all he could afford, but when he received such a small sum, the suspect reportedly got angry and killed the boy by strangling him.

Confirming the arrest, Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said the suspect has admitted to killing the boy.

According to the statement made available to newsmen the security officers arrested and detained the suspect a few days later.

The police warned parents to keep an eye on their children and promised that the suspect would be brought to justice as soon as the investigation was over.