Six UniAbuja Students Win N5.4m Research Grants

The University of Abuja’s Centre for Undergraduate Research (CUR) has awarded six students research grants totaling N5.450 million, the highest amount ever awarded in the institution under the research programme thus far.

Presenting the cheque to the winners, Vice Chancellor University of Abuja, Prof. Aisha Maikudi noted that the university was committed to fostering an environment of curiosity, creativity, and innovation, aligning research outcomes with solutions to societal challenges.

Maikudi who listened to the proposal presentations of the six teams during the 6th Undergraduate Research Day on Tuesday under the theme: “Promoting National Development Through Research,” noted that research was not only meant to acquire knowledge, but it also entails transforming knowledge gained into societal progress.

She said: “We are committed to fostering an environment where curiosity thrives, creativity flourishes, and innovation leads to solutions for societal challenges.

“As undergraduates, you are the next generation of thought-seekers and change-makers,” she said, while also praising the Centre for Undergraduate Research and its consultative members for their dedication to nurturing the students and empowering them to address real-world issues.”

The director of CUR Prof. Taibat Adebukola Atoyebi explained that 20 group of students expressed interest in the research grants however, out of the 13 teams shortlisted to submit research proposals, six teams had emerged winners of the grant.

Atoyebi added that three students who had previously presented their research proposals during the 4th Research Day were also presenting their final results at this year’s event.

While revealing that CUR was already accepting applications for the next round of research grants, she added there was a revised criterion that emphasizes aligning student research with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address pertinent societal needs.

Atoyebi further announced that the 7th Research Day would take place in the second semester, where the findings from the research presented this year would be shared.

Winners oof the grants and their research topics were; Ngutswen Aondonenge Emmanuel (Department of Biological Science) Bioactive Compounds from K. pinnata and J. tanjorensis: Isolation, Characterisation, and Evaluation of Anti-anaemic and Hepatoprotective Effects in Rats.

Others are; Isa Iqraam Ozavize (Department of Veterinary Medicine) – Assessment of Biosafety and Waste Management Practices in Abattoirs in the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria, Madaki Enyojo Nathan (Microbiology) Application of Vermitechnology in Solid Waste Management and Sustainable Agriculture.

Also, Egbeji Paul Owam (Medical Laboratory Science) proposed “Evaluating the Phytochemicals and Antidiabetic Properties of Curry Leaves (Murraya Koenigii) while Okolie Juliet Ukamaka (Economics) submitted a proposal on Using AI and ML to Model Energy Consumption in University of Abuja’s Students’ Hostels: A Macroeconomic Approach.

Ezeadua Valentine Chinonso (Medical Laboratory Science) wrote on Phytochemical and Antimicrobial Properties of Calopogonium Mucunoides and Mitracarpus Species (Rubiaceae) against Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae.

