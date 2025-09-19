Six School Principals Suspended In Sokoto Over Misconduct 

The Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has suspended six school principals for misconduct, including unauthorised collection of fees related to Junior Secondary School examination results.

The suspended principals are Nana Girls Secondary School, Sokoto, Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Gagi, and the Principal of GDSS Mana.

Others, including Giginya Memorial College, Mana Basic Secondary School, Sokoto and GDSS Silame Principal, were suspended specifically for insubordination.

In a statement issued by Ibrahim Mohammad Iy, the PRO of MoBSE, further stated that the state Commissioner, Professor Ahmad Ladan Ala, has approved the establishment of a five-member investigative committee to examine the allegations against the suspended principals.

It’s further stated that the committee is chaired by Professor Mustapha Namakka Tukur and includes the Executive Secretary, AIEB, Director, Quality Assurance, MOBSE and Director, Planning.

Others, including the Director, Quality Assurance, TSB, and the Director, Quality Assurance, AIEB, as Secretary of the committee.

The Ministry reiterates its commitment to upholding discipline, transparency, and accountability across all public schools in the state.

The suspended principals have been directed to hand over administrative responsibilities to their respective Vice Principals (Administration) with immediate effect.