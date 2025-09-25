Six Rescued As Building Collapses In Lagos

No fewer than six persons were rescued on Wednesday after a two-storey building collapsed on Modupeola Street, Mangoro, in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on his Instagram handle, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) and other first responders swiftly arrived at the scene.

According to him, the five rescued victims were taken to a private hospital nearby, while the trapped victim, who sustained a fracture and bruises, was transported by the Lagos State Ambulance Service to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Surgical Emergency.

Omotoso wrote, “A two-storey building has collapsed at 4, Modupeola Street, Mangoro bus stop, Alimosho, Lagos State.

“The cause of the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m., was not immediately known.

“Government officials have launched a probe into the incident.

“The LASEMA and other first responders got to the scene in good time and rescued a trapped victim and five others from the rubble.

“He (the trapped victim) arrived at the hospital in a stable condition and was immediately admitted for further treatment.

“The 44-year-old patient lives at 10, Olabode Street, Alimosho,” Omotoso added.