Six Reps Members Join APC, Two Others Move To PDP

The wave of defections in the House of Representatives continued on Tuesday as six lawmakers from Delta State formally announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their defection follows the recent collapse of the PDP structure in Delta State into the APC, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, alongside other party leaders.

The six lawmakers who switched allegiance to the APC are Nicholas Mutu, Victor Nwokolo, Julius Pondi, Thomas Ereyitomi, Ukodhiko Jonathan, and Nnamdi Ezechi.

In a separate development, two lawmakers from the Labour Party (LP), both representing constituencies in Enugu State, also defected—this time to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors are Mark Obetta and Denis Nnamdi.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, announced the defections shortly after delivering his welcome address to lawmakers returning from the Easter recess.

The defecting lawmakers cited lingering internal crises and unresolved leadership tussles within their parties as reasons for their decision.

While the PDP continues to battle factional disputes at both the State and national levels, the LP is grappling with multiple individuals claiming to be the party’s national chairman.

