Six Political Parties To Participate In Saturday’s Borno LG Elections

Less than 48 hours to the Local Government election in Borno State, there was no sign of campaign and political activities going on in Maiduguri, the state capital and other parts of the state.

The six political parties that field candidates in the election include the All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) Labour Party (LP) and Allied People’s Movement (APM).

There are no activities that signify elections in the state despite the lifting of the ban on campaigns by the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) on Nov. 28, 2023.

Findings by our correspondent indicated that only the ruling APC fielded candidates for the 27 local government areas, 312 councilorship positions, and the PDP 5 local government areas. SDP also fielding one chairmanship candidate and two councillors in Jere, while the Labour Party and APM are fielding only one councillor each in Gwoza and Jere LGAs respectively.

Speaking in an interactive with our correspondent, candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which fielded candidates for all the 27 Chairmanship and 315 Councillorship positions who pledged anonymity, said the issue has to do with lack of cash by many candidates to prosecute the campaign.

He further said “Many of us are waiting for possible cash support from the party or government,” a chairmanship candidate.

Also, the leading opposition parties in the state, PDP raised the issue of finance which they said seriously affected their participation in the election as BOSIEC collected N500,000 from chairmanship candidates and N250,000 from councillorship candidates.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Amos Adziba, said due to the high cost of forms and current hardship in the society, the party can only afford to field chairmanship candidates in five LGAs.

“We are fielding chairmanship candidates and some councillors in Biu, Askira/Uba, Kwaya-Kusar, Maiduguri Metropolitan and Jere LGAs and that’s why we only concentrate in those areas. Due to the high cost of forms and current economic hardship, some of our candidates had to sell land, farm produce or obtain loans to participate in the election, ” the Publicity Secretary said.

Adziba said.” We hope the election will be free and fair. For now, we are giving BOSIEC the benefit of the doubt, ”

On his part, the State Chairman of NNPP, Mr Mohammed Mustafa, said his party could only afford to field one chairmanship candidate in Jere LGA with two councillors.

All efforts to get the officials of BOSIEC on details of preparations for the election did not yield results as they insisted on patience pointing out that the commission would call the press for briefing.