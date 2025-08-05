Six Policemen Face Sack Over N2m Extortion

Six police officers serving with the Edo State Police Command have been recommended for dismissal after allegedly extorting ₦2 million from members of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as Pyrates Confraternity, who were returning from their 49th Annual General Meeting and National Convention held in Owerri, Imo State.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 3, 2025, along the outskirts of Benin City, where the NAS members were stopped at a police checkpoint during what was described as a routine stop-and-search operation.

According to a statement signed on Tuesday by Dr Joseph Oteri, Cap’n of NAS, the officers involved including three Inspectors, one Constable, one unconfirmed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and a confirmed ASP resorted to intimidation and unlawfully withdrew ₦2 million from one member’s bank account using a Moniepoint POS machine registered to one Babangida Sani. In addition to the cash, the officers allegedly seized personal belongings and official NAS regalia.

Dr Oteri described the action as a gross abuse of power and a betrayal of public trust, stating that no Nigerian regardless of affiliation deserves to be subjected to such criminal conduct by officers sworn to protect them.

He added that the affected NAS members, despite the provocation, upheld the organisation’s principles of discipline and due process by filing a formal complaint. The police authorities, he said, responded promptly by recovering and returning the ₦2 million, restoring all seized items, and identifying the six officers, who were immediately subjected to an orderly room trial and recommended for dismissal.

The Association commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, for their swift and decisive response, which it said sent a clear message that police misconduct will not be tolerated.

The statement also revealed that NAS had formally written to the IGP on July 21, 2025, ahead of the convention, informing him of the planned movement from July 31 to August 3 and requesting police support. The letter reportedly included details of the Association’s official dress code and regalia.

While urging the police to remain vigilant in curbing abuse of power, the Association reaffirmed its commitment to a Nigeria guided by the rule of law, justice, and respect for human dignity.