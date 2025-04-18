Six Nigerian Tourists Detained In Cape Verde Released, Says FG

Share

The Federal Government yesterday confirmed the release of six Nigerian tourists who were recently detained in Cape Verde.

Contrary to earlier reports that the tourists were held for entering the country without sufficient funds, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that they were wrongly accused of trafficking, an allegation that was later found to be false.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the women had travelled to Cape Verde for a holiday when they were unjustly detained. In an official update, Ebienfa stated:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to happily inform that the Nigerian nationals (ladies) that were detained in Cape Verde have all been released and they have left the country too. “The Ministry engaged Cape Verde authorities via our Mission in Guinea-Bissau to secure their release.

“The tourists travelled to Cape Verde for a holiday and were unfortunately detained for allegations of trafficking, which turned out to be false.”

Prior to their release, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had called for their immediate freedom. In a statement issued by NiDCOM’s director of media, publicity, and protocol, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, she urged Cape Verdean authorities to treat the women with dignity and facilitate their prompt return to Nigeria via Dakar.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has been drawn to a case of six Nigerian tourists who travelled from Senegal to Cape Verde Island on a vacation.”

