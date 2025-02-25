Six Newborns Die From Severe Cold In Gaza

Share

No fewer than six newborn babies have reportedly died in Gaza due to severe cold amid the ongoing war in the country, New Telegraph reports.

A health official at the Patient’s Friends Benevolent Society Hospital (PFBS), in the enclave, Dr Saeed Saleh, made this known in a recorded video on Tuesday, February 25.

Saleh said in the past two weeks, eight newborns were admitted with severe cold-related injuries, six of whom later died.

The hospital, however, highlighted the dire living conditions facing Palestinians, who are currently residing in tents and bombed-out homes, with no protection from the freezing temperatures currently sweeping across the Middle East.

Health officials at the hospital called on mediators in the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas to urgently provide mobile homes as temporary shelters for more than 280,000 families who are homeless after Israeli airstrikes.

They also called for fuel deliveries to ensure warmth and safeguard young children from the harsh weather conditions.

Recall that Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire in Gaza on January 19 to end nearly 16 months of conflict and allow the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The truce, however, is fragile with both sides accusing the other of violations.

Last week, Hamas threatened to postpone the scheduled release of hostages after it said Israel had delayed the promised entry of mobile homes into the devastated strip.

Hamas blamed the deaths of the newborns on Israel’s criminal policies, accusing Israel of obstructing humanitarian aid.

