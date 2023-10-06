Six Moroccan Stadia to Host World Cup 2030 Games

Morocco will dedicate six stadiums to host matches in the 2030 World Cup, President Fouzi Lekjaa of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced today.

“To date, we have identified six locations to host the 2030 World Cup, namely Rabat, Tangier, Marrakech, Agadir, and Fez, in addition to the Grand Stadium of Casablanca, which will be built soon,” Lekjaa told radio station Mars.

The locations are also set to host matches in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025. The FRMF chairman stressed that the country bid on the Casa- blanca Grand Stadium to host the final of the global tournament. Other sites are also currently under consideration, with the final list to be announced soon.

Lekjaa also spoke about other competitions that Morocco is hosting in preparation for the World Cup, including the Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 and AFCON 2025.