Six Killed, Six Injured In January Fire Outbreak – Kano Govt

Kano State Fire Service on Tuesday confirmed that no fewer than six persons were killed and six others rescued in a fire outbreak that occurred in January 2025.

The fire service spokesman, Saminu Yusuf who disclosed this on Tuesday said the fire service personnel saved properties estimated at N1,196,950,600 during the same period under review.

According to the statement, the State Fire Service received 56 fire calls, comprising 10 rescue calls and seven false alarms.

“The Fire Service, under the supervision of the Director, Alhaji Sani Anas, in January 2025, received emergency calls from our 29 fire stations across the state in the month under review.

“In the month under review, we received fire calls, rescue calls, and false alarms.

“I will use this opportunity to draw the attention of the general public to handle fire with care to avoid fire incidents, especially during this harmattan period.

“All motorists are urged to drive with care, as well as abide by traffic laws, especially when travelling on highways to avoid road accidents.” the statement added.

