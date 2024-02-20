Six Killed, Others Injured As Bandits Attack Kastina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday stormed Yar Nasarawa village in Faskari Local Government Area, Katsina State, killing six persons and injuring ten others in a fresh attack on the community.

According to sources privy to the development, the bandits attacked at the same time after the villagers had settled down for the night.

The gunmen reportedly set fire to three houses and four motorcycles while abducting an undetermined number of locals.

Residents, on the other hand, stated that bandits raided Ruwangodiya hamlet in the same local government district on Monday night, slaughtering an unknown number of domestic animals.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “The hoodlums also attacked Ruwan Godiya village in the same local government area and carried out their activities where residents are now counting their losses.”

ASP Abubakar Aliyu, the Katsina State Police command’s spokesman, confirmed the occurrence in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to Aliyu, security personnel have been dispatched to the village to restore order.

He said, “On February 19, 2024, at about 11.30 pm, some suspected bandits in their numbers, armed with weapons such as AK-47 rifles, attacked Nasarawa village, Faskari LGA, where they shot and killed six persons, injured about 10, and set ablaze three houses and about 10 motor vehicles.

“The CP has since deployed the command’s tactical, operational and intelligence to the scene, combing the surrounding bushes for the possible arrest of the perpetrators for diligent prosecution.”