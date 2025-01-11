Share

The shootout at Tavern in Mpumalanga, South Africa in the early hours of Saturday, January 11 claimed the lives of six individuals and six others were hospitalised in the incident.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the violence attack killed five males and one female with six more victims, five men and one woman were shot and taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said, “An unconfirmed number of victims” were taken to the hospital.

“More information about this incident will be available in due course. The reason for the shooting is being explored.”

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security, and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie, who denounced the event, stated that two people were detained for questioning.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the impacted families. We also wish those injured a fast recovery.”

Macie asked witnesses to notify police about the shooters’ whereabouts.

“We will not tolerate any murder in the province. We are also concerned about the quantity of illegal firearms in the province. We are working hard to arrest people with unlicensed firearms.

“This act has instilled terror in many people. We are also calling with the shooters to turn themselves into the police.”

He was certain that the police’s relationship with the Pienaar community would assist in apprehending the offenders.

