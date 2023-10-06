Six Killed In Kaduna-Abuja Highway Auto Crash

A tragic collision at the Kaduna-Abuja highway near Sabon Gaya, Kakau axis, involving a commercial Gulf car with a registered number plate, DKA 555 XF claimed six lives.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Thursday when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with a concrete barricade.

Kabir Yusuf Nadabo, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State, confirmed the accident and revealed that the deceased victims’ bodies have been transported to the morgue at St. Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kakuri, Kaduna South Local Government Area.

Nadabo attributed the cause of the crash to factors such as loss of control, speeding, and a burst tire. He emphasized the importance of drivers exercising caution and adhering to responsible driving practices to prevent such accidents in the future.

The sector commander expressed concern about the timing of most accidents on the highway, which tend to occur between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., as well as between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. During these hours, commercial drivers operating overloaded vehicles often believe that FRSC personnel are not present on the road.

He urged drivers to prioritize safety at all times and not take unnecessary risks.

He emphasized that the FRSC and other road safety advocates have consistently warned motorists against creating illegal diversions to prevent unfortunate incidents like the one witnessed recently.

He expressed sadness over the incident and hoped that it would serve as a lesson, highlighting the importance of patience, particularly on the section of the Kaduna-Abuja road currently undergoing reconstruction.

Nadabo extended his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in this tragic yet avoidable incident.