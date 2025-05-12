Six Killed In Benue Midnight Attack By Armed Herdsmen

Share

In a renewed wave of violence, armed herdsmen launched a deadly midnight assault on Mbakundu, a settlement in the Mbaya community of Buruku Local Government Area, Benue State, killing at least six people in their sleep and leaving several others injured or missing.

Sources confirmed that the attackers stormed the village around 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, firing indiscriminately and causing widespread panic among residents. Victims of the gruesome attack include children and elderly residents. Houses were also set ablaze, forcing many families to flee into the surrounding bush.

One eyewitness, John Amande, described the incident as the fifth such attack on the community in recent months.

“Each time they come, they kill people, destroy homes, and leave many homeless,” he lamented. Among those confirmed dead are Ansambe Akpen, Shina Ayom Akpen, Bade Jam Ata, Shiekuma Kpebee, and Sughter Avindigh Taku.

Another local, Mr. Gbakaan Kumazungwen, corroborated the midnight raid, revealing that six bodies — including that of a minor — had been recovered so far. “We are still searching for more people who went missing during the attack,” he added.

Haakyav Tombu Peter, a prominent native of the community, decried the brutality in a viral video, alleging that the assailants came heavily armed with automatic weapons and cutlasses, going house-to-house and slaughtering residents while they slept.

The incident has sparked outrage across the State, with many accusing government authorities of negligence.

“The silence of the authorities in the face of these killings is unacceptable,” Gbakaan said, calling on Governor Hyacinth Alia and Buruku Council Chairman Hon. Raymond Zege Aondoakura to act swiftly to prevent further bloodshed.

In a related development, the Chairman of Gwer-West Local Government Area, Ormin Torsar Victor, has imposed a curfew restricting movement into and out of the council area to no later than 6:30 p.m. daily. The decision, communicated through his media aide Timothy Ajieje, was taken in response to rising insecurity.

“This restriction takes immediate effect and will be reviewed as the security situation improves,” the statement read.

Reacting to the Buruku killings, Bemgba Iortyom, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship hopeful for the 2027 elections, urged local government leaders to form community defense units to protect their residents.

“Relying solely on conventional security forces has proven ineffective. We must defend ourselves if we are to survive,” he stated.

As of the time of filing this report, search and rescue efforts were ongoing, with residents calling for urgent government intervention and a long-term strategy to secure vulnerable communities across the state.

Share